Donald Trump fan from Telangana dies of cardiac arrest

According to his family, B Krishna was depressed and stopped eating after he learnt that Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

news Obituary

Telangana native B Krishna, who is known for being a huge fan of US President Donald Trump, died of cardiac arrest on Saturday noon in Jangaon district. Reports claim that the 33-year-old was disturbed by the news that the US President was infected with the COVID-19 disease. Krishna had gained fame last year for spending Rs 14 lakh of his own money to build a six-feet-tall statue of Donald Trump.

According to his family members, Krishna was in shock, undergoing depression and starving himself for four days after learning that Trump had fallen sick. In an emotional video released on social media, a weeping Krishna could be heard saying that he has been a Trump fan for four years and that he was very upset that his "god" got coronavirus disease. He also stated that he had been praying to all gods that Trump and his wife Melania recover from the disease.

Krishna’s uncle B Ashok told The New Indian Express said Krishna had travelled to Gujarat in February this year, spending Rs 80,000 of his own money, to try and meet Trump during his visit to India. He was, however, not allowed to meet the US President by his security detail.

B Vijay, another family member, told Telangana Today that Krishna on Saturday asked for his mother around 11 am and died shortly after. He had been recording videos of him praying to god for Trump’s recovery from the disease.

As of Sunday, NPR reported the White House physician, Dr Sean Conley, as stating that President Trump has recovered and is not contagious of the disease. In an official memo to the press, Sean stated that the President has met the criteria for “the safe discontinuation of isolation”. He has been fever-free for 24 hours, 10 days after the onset of symptoms for the disease. Even though an RT-PCR test was carried out, officials did not release the status of the test results to the public.