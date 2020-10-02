Donald Trump and Melania to go into quarantine after senior advisor gets COVID-19

Adviser Hope Hicks is reportedly the closest known person to Trump to test positive for the coronavirus.

Hope Hicks, a close adviser to United States President Donald Trump and who was travelling with the president as recently as this week, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. Trump took to Twitter to announce that he and First Lady Melania Trump were waiting for their COVID-19 test results.

“In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” the president tweeted.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! October 2, 2020

Hicks had accompanied President Trump, 74, to the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, according to reports, as well as to a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday. On Thursday, she tested positive for the disease. The debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden was scaled back in audience size to prevent the spread of the virus.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump noted, “I spent a lot of time with Hope,” and that he and his wife were awaiting their coronavirus test results.

Hicks is reportedly the closest known person to Trump to get the coronavirus.

“The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” a White House spokesman told the media.

The White House had reportedly set up regular testing for Trump’s senior aides, as well as others in close proximity to the president. That includes reporters and mediapersons.

Hicks had previously served as the communications director in the White House. Though she had left the position in 2018, she returned this year as a close advisor to the president ahead of the elections in November.

Trump has been roundly criticised for his administration’s slow-moving response to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 200,000 lives in the United States so far, with 7.3 million positive cases. Trump has also been rarely seen wearing a mask at public events.

Several White House staffers have tested positive with COVID-19 in recent months, including the National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary.