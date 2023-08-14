‘Don’t take your life, NEET will be scrapped’: MK Stalin appeals to students

Jagadeeswaran, a 19-year-old student, died by suicide from Chennai on August 12, after he failed to clear the NEET exam twice. His father P Selvasekar also allegedly died by suicide the next day, unable to bear the death of his son.

news NEET

In light of the recent suicide of a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant in Tamil Nadu, the state’s Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, August 14, made an appeal to students to not harbour suicidal tendencies but face life with confidence. Jagadeeswaran, a 19-year-old student, died by suicide from Chennai on Saturday, August 12, after he failed to clear the NEET exam twice. His father P Selvasekar also allegedly died by suicide the next day, unable to bear the death of his son.

The Chief Minister offered his condolences over the death of the father and son. He said, “I do not know how to console their family and friends. Let their deaths be the last on the altar of NEET.” MK Stalin also promised that the government is actively working to scrap NEET in the state.

Stalin also requested students to not contemplate suicide if they were unable to clear the exam. He said, “I appeal to students to not take your life under any circumstances. NEET, which is a hurdle for your growth, will be scrapped. The state government is actively working on the legal side to do this.”

Taking a dig at the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Stalin said that it appears as if the Governor wants only the rich who could afford coaching classes to clear the exam. He said, “The government has introduced 7.5% reservations for poor people in medical colleges. But the Governor refuses to understand this. I doubt whether he is acting as a puppet of the NEET coaching centres.”

Stalin’s attack comes days after RN Ravi said that he would never clear the bill that would exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET. Speaking at an event where he addressed the toppers of the NEET exam, the Governor said, “I’ll be the last man to give clearance to ban NEET. I do not want my children to feel intellectually disabled. I want our children to compete and be the best.” In the event, a parent of one of the toppers said that the standards of medical infrastructure in the state are better and were achieved without NEET. The parent also pointed out how parents spend a fortune on NEET coaching but videos from the event show his mic being taken back after he made these statements.

Reiterating that the NEET exemption Bill is now with the President and not the Governor, the Chief Minister said, “The Bill does not await his [the Governor’s] signature. It rests with the President. he Governor has no authority as far as this is concerned, though he is giving the impression that he wields authority. No matter how many lives are lost like that of Jagadeeswaran, the heart of Governor R N Ravi will not melt.”

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.