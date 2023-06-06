‘Don’t sexualise semi-nude body of a woman’: HC’s observations in Rehana Fathima case

While debates about whether Rehana’s video breaches the privacy of her children continue, the order passed by the Kerala HC in this case makes some important points about female nudity and obscenity.

The Kerala High Court, on Monday, June 5, quashed the case against activist Rehana Fathima for a controversial video posted by her on social media, where her children were seen painting on her semi-nude body. When it was published in June 2020, there was massive public outrage over the video featuring her minor children – then aged 14 and 8 – slamming it as an “obscene act also breaching the privacy of the children”. While those debates continue, what makes the Kerala HC’s order quashing further proceedings against the activist poignant is the court's commentary on bodily autonomy and the double standards that female nudity is subjected to in our society while nude male bodies are deemed normal.

Justice Kauser Edappagath who passed the order observed that the autonomy of the male body is seldom questioned, while the bodily agency and autonomy of women are under constant threat in a patriarchal structure. “Women are bullied, discriminated against, isolated, and prosecuted for making choices about their bodies and lives,” noted the judge. He also stated that none of the acts in the video can be construed as sexual or pornographic content since the video intends to challenge patriarchal stereotypes and normalise the naked female body.

Here are four important observations made by the Kerala High Court, in this case, pertaining to bodily autonomy, morality, and how a woman’s nudity is discriminated against in a patriarchal society.

Bodily autonomy of a woman is a fundamental right

The court observed that the right of a woman to make autonomous decisions about her body is at the very core of her fundamental right to equality and privacy and that it also falls within the realm of personal liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution. The court also ruled that painting the naked upper body of a person cannot as such be considered as a sexually explicit act.

Nudity and obscenity not synonymous

Responding to the prosecution’s argument that the naked upper body of the woman exposed in the video amounted to obscenity, Justice Edappagath observed that nudity and obscenity are not always synonymous. “It is wrong to classify nudity as essentially obscene or even indecent or immoral,” he said. He also added that body painting on men is normalised as part of tradition and rituals like the Thrissur Pulikali festival and Theyyam performances, and pointed out how the display of the male body to exhibit six-pack abs and biceps is celebrated. “We often find men walking around without wearing shirts. But these acts are never considered to be obscene or indecent. When the half-nude body of a man is conceived as normal and not sexualised, a female body is not treated in the same way,” he pointed out.

He also noted the woman’s caption for the video and said, “Just as beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, so is obscenity.”

Female nudity not to be tied to sexual gaze

Justice Edappagath pointed out that while men’s nudity is ‘normal’ and not sexualised, there is an overtly sexualised gaze on the nude female body, which is always positioned as an object of desire only meant for erotic purposes. “The intention of the petitioner in making and uploading the video was to expose this double standard prevailing in society,” he said and added that nudity should not be tied to sexual gaze.

He further said that the mere sight of a woman’s naked body should not be deemed sexual by default and that the intended perception of it must only be determined based on the context. In this case, he said that the context was that of a political expression of the woman, as well as an artistic expression of the children.

“A video that was made to protest against the default sexualisation of the female naked upper body must necessarily show that naked body to convey the intention in making and uploading the video. Such a depiction of nudity cannot make the material legally obscene or indecent. There is absolutely no reason to believe that an ordinary man viewing the video would become depraved, debased, and encouraged to lasciviousness. In the strict sense, the petitioner did not show her bare chest, as the body paint covered her breast. It can never arouse any sexually explicit feeling in the mind of a prudent man,” the judge noted.

Morality and criminality are not coextensive

Referring to the prosecution’s contention that the video exposed the bare chest and breast of the woman, and that it was against the public notions of morality, the court ruled that what is considered as morally wrong is not necessarily legally wrong.

Justice Edappagath also pointed out that adultery, consensual same-sex relations, and live-in relationships are scrutinised on a moral ground by certain people, but they are legal because law and morality are not equivalent to each other. “Society’s morality and some people’s sentiments cannot be the reason for instituting a crime and prosecuting a person. An action is permissible if it does not violate any of the laws of the land,” he added.