Don’t sack employees amid lockdown: PM Modi appeals to companies

This was part of seven appeals made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his address to the nation.

Money Layoffs

While announcing the extension of the lockdown till May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all employers in the country not to lay off employees.

“When it comes to your business and your industry, be sensitive (have sympathy) towards the people who work with you and do not remove anyone from work,” PM Modi said in his speech on Tuesday.

This appeal was made as part of seven appeals made by the Prime Minister as part of his speech, which included taking extra care of elders, following lockdown and social distancing, downloading Aarogya Setu app, helping feed the poor, among others.

The Prime Minister’s appeal comes at a time when several industries in the country have been hit hard after having to suspend operations due to the lockdown. Several industries have warned of massive job losses in the absence of relief from the government.

Several startups have started laying off employees. As per reports, startups such as Bounce and Acko have laid-off employees.

According to Big.Jobs, 20.2% startups have reportedly seen layoffs, while 257 of the 855 companies it tracked have resorted to a pay cut. This includes companies such as Zomato, OYO, Curefit, Treebo, among others.

Online travel firms, which have been hit hardest due to curb in travelling, may also resort to layoffs, reports suggest. The media industry has already seen several layoffs in the past few days.

Some companies such as GoAir have sent employees on leave without pay as operations remain suspended.

The top management in several large companies too, have taken a pay cut and, in some cases, have let go of their salary for the entire year. This includes the top management of IndiGo, SpiceJet, Bajaj, Apollo Tyres, Paytm, among others.

However, several companies have also assured their employees that there will be no layoffs or pay cuts amid the pandemic. This includes companies such as the Aditya Birla group, Bajaj Auto, Vedanta, Reliance Industries, Tata group of companies, among others.

On Tuesday, apart from announcing the extension of the lockdown, Prime Minister Modi also said that all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored till April and in states that follow norms strictly, some relaxations will be granted post April 20.

"All districts, localities, states will be closely monitored till April and it will be seen how strictly norms are being implemented. The states that do not let the number of hotspots increase, the states that pass the 'Agni Pariksha,' there may be some relaxation, with certain conditions. If lockdown norms are violated, however, then all permissions will be withdrawn. The government will issue detailed guidelines by Wednesday," the PM said.