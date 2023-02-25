‘Don’t entertain changes to AIADMK by-laws’: OPS writes to Election Commission

In the letter, OPS stated that if any changes are made to the hierarchy of the AIADMK, it would cause parallel adjudication and prejudice his legal rights in the pending civil suit in the party leadership case.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and deposed leader of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) O Pannerselvam (OPS) wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Friday, February 24, urging not to entertain changes in the party by-laws or the hierarchy of the AIADMK based on the ‘illegal resolutions’ dated 11.07.2022. The move came a day after the Supreme Court ruled in the favour of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), allowing him to continue as the interim General Secretary of the party, rendering OPS’s position as Coordinator of the party moot.

In the letter to the CEC Rajiv Kumar, OPS stated that if any changes are made to the hierarchy of the AIADMK, it would cause parallel adjudication and seriously prejudice his legal rights in the pending civil suit in the party leadership case, causing him irreparable loss. He wrote that the Supreme Court (SC) judgment which was pronounced on February 23, only validated the conduct of the General Council meeting on July 11, 2022, and not the resolutions adopted in the meeting. He highlighted para No 38 of the said judgment where the court observed that “none of the observations in the judgment shall have any bearing on the merit consideration of the pending civil suits relating to these appeals; and said suits shall be proceeded with on their own merits and in accordance with law".

OPS quoted further from the judgment where the SC said that in the interest of justice, all the related aspects concerning the said resolutions are “open to being agitated, but strictly in accordance with law”, and that all the objections and rebuttals of the contesting parties “are also kept open". Additionally, OPS wrote that he intends to fight the pending civil suits to the fullest extent.

His letter to the Election commission comes at the time when the SC upheld the amendments that had been made in the General Council meeting in July, last year. The amendments led to the appointment of EPS as the party’s interim General Secretary and abolished the post of Party Coordinator - held by OPS. It is to be noted that the posts of Co-Ordinator and Joint-Co ordinator have not lapsed and the term ends only in the year 2026.