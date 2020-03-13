Don’t consider Centre’s confirmation of suspension, ex-Andhra Intel chief tells CAT

Last week, the Union Home Ministry confirmed Venkateswara Rao's suspension and directed the state government to issue a chargesheet against him.

news Controversy

Former Andhra Pradesh Intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao on Thursday filed another plea before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Thursday. The supplementary plea, asked CAT not to take the Centre's latest move into consideration while hearing his case.

Last week, the Union Home Ministry confirmed Rao's suspension and directed the state government to issue a chargesheet against the Director General of Police (DGP)-rank officer by April 7.

Rao said that the Centre had backed the state government before CAT had finished hearing the case. He also pointed out that the tribunal had reserved its judgement in the matter. The supplementary plea is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

Rao was accused of "endangering" national security through his "acts of treason", when he served as the state Intelligence chief during the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) regime under former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“The allegations in the preliminary inquiry report are that Rao committed irregularities in the procurement of Aerostat and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle at a cost Rs 25.50 crore under the Modernisation of Police Force Scheme (2017-18),” MHA Under Secretary Rajiv Kumar Nigam had stated.

A leaked confidential report said, “Rao wilfully disclosed intelligence protocols and procedures of police to a foreign defence manufacturing firm.”

The report also said Rao “colluded” with RT Inflatables Pvt Ltd, an Israeli defence equipment manufacturer, to illegally award critical intelligence and surveillance contract to his son Chetan Sai Krishna, who was the CEO of Akasam Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd (primary bidder on behalf of RT Inflatables).

Rao was heading the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) until his suspension. Stating that the suspension was "politically motivated”, Rao had approached the Central Administrative Tribunal on February 13.

On March 6, after hearing all sides in the case, the CAT had reserved its final judgement.