'Donâ€™t believe rumoursâ€™: TN CM tells migrant workers during interaction

The Chief Minister met with the workers at a private latex factory in Tirunelveli amid tensions among the migrant worker community in the state.

Amid the highly charged situation with regard to migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin interacted with migrant workers at a private latex factory in Tirunelveli on Tuesday, March 7. A statement from the Chief Minister's office said that he interacted with the people who work at a latex unit which manufactures gloves, and enquired about their well-being. Tension has prevailed among the migrant worker community in the state amid the spread of disinformation that Hindi-speaking workers were being assaulted and killed.

During the interaction, the workers told CM Stalin that they were being treated well by the local people. Some of the migrant workers reportedly said that they had been living in Tamil Nadu for the past five years and felt like it was their home, too. The Chief Minister asked the workers not to heed any rumours and added that the state government was providing a safe working environment to workers from all the states.

Meanwhile, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Union Minister, TR Baalu met Bihar Chief Minister Nithish Kumar at Patna and presented a report sent by CM Stalin on the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government for the security of migrant workers from north India.

