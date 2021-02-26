Domestic airlines can allow discounts for passengers carrying only cabin baggage

According to the new rule, passengers must declare the weight of their cabin luggage while booking tickets to avail the discount.

news Aviation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced that domestic flight operators can give concessions to in ticket prices to those who carry no luggage or carry only cabin baggage. As per the existing rules, passengers can carry up to 7 kg of cabin baggage and 15 kg of check-in luggage. Passengers must pay a fee for any additional weight. This new rule will allow operators to provide tickets at lesser prices to those who travel with no baggage, or only with cabin baggage within the allowed limits.

To avail the discount in the ticket prices, passengers will have to declare the weight of their luggage at the time of booking their tickets. A statement issued by the DGCA said, “As part of airline baggage policy, scheduled airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as ‘zero baggage/no check in baggage fares.’ This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if the passenger turns up with the baggage for check-in at the airline counter.” The statement added that the charges applicable will be “reasonable”. Passengers will be informed of the charges at the time of booking and will also be printed on the ticket.

The DGCA has also permitted the unbundling of services like preferential seating, meal, snack and drink charges, airline lounges, sports equipment charges, among others. This was done after the body received the feedback that all these services might not be required by passengers while travelling. “Considering the fact that unbundling of services and charges thereto has the potential to make basic fare more affordable and provide consumers an option of paying for the services which he/she wishes to avail, it has been decided to be unbundled and charged separately,” the statement added.

The rates of these unbundled services will be decided by the respective airlines.