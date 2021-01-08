Dolphin beaten to death in UP, disturbing attack caught on camera

The UP police have arrested three people belonging to Rae Bareli district.

A dolphin was beaten to death by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, leading to the arrest of three people, police said on Friday. According to the police, some people killed the dolphin on December 31 in the Sharda canal near Kotharia village in the Nawabganj police station area, about 70 km way from the district headquarters.

A Forest Department team rushed to the spot on getting information and took the dead dolphin in custody.

During the investigation, names of three persons belonging to Rae Bareli district surfaced and they were arrested on Thursday, Assistant Superintendent of Police -- ASP (West) Dinesh Dwivedi said. Those who killed the dolphin were not able to take it away because of its weight, the ASP added.

There has been a lot of angry tweets against the killing of the dolphin on Friday. A Twitter user called Advaidism writes: “Gangetic dolphins are an endangered species. And yet the Animal lovers who blasted Kerala after the accidental death of the Elephant are silent. Because it happened in Uttar Pradesh."

NDTV reporter Gargi Rawat posted a video of the attack, calling it a disturbing one. "A Gangetic dolphin being brutally beaten by a group of men! It’s such a rare and gentle creature, and even so, this level of brutality against any living thing is horrific."

Senior journalist with India Today, Shiv Aroor, tweeted: "Horrifying, speechless watching this Dec 31 video from UP’s Pratapgarh. Men laughing while battering a river dolphin. If that’s a Ganges Dolphin, it’s a critically endangered species and also India’s national aquatic animal. The murderers have been arrested by @pratapgarhpol."

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted, "Identify the animals here. Killing a harmless dolphins just for fun. Good all culprits were arrested."

He added in another tweet, "That is why we need strict implementation of wildlife laws. And also better wildlife and environmental awareness. Gangetic dolphin is national aquatic animal of India. And a schedule one protected species. With highest order of protection under Wildlife Protection Act 1972."

Artiste Sayema wrote, "We have quite encouraged the lynching culture. Humans Kya, Dolphin Kya!”

Congress politician Sanjay Jha wrote of the need to amend the criminal laws to "impose the same fine and punishment for hurting and killing animals as we have for human beings." He added, "Those monsters who murdered the dolphin must stay for long in jail."

Stand-up comedian Atul Khatri wrote, "In UP they also kill dolphins."

Content warning: Disturbing visuals