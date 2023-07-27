Doha-Nagpur Qatar Airways flight diverted to Hyderabad

Nagpur has been facing heavy rains over the last few days and many low-lying areas have also been flooded.

The Doha-Nagpur flight of Qatar Airways landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here early Thursday, July 27, after the flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to bad weather conditions at Nagpur.

RGIA sources told IANS that flight QR590 Doha-Nagpur with 99 passengers landed at 3.29 am. The flight was scheduled to land at Nagpur at 2.50 am, but due to poor visibility at Nagpur airport because of heavy rain, it was diverted to Hyderabad.

It was making alternate arrangements for their travel to Nagpur. The airline made arrangements for the passengers' accommodation at a hotel.

