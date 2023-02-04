Dog falls onto railing from second floor in Chennai, survives because of timely rescue

On February 3, Snoozy, a rescue dog, met with an accident when she fell down from the second floor of the building onto the sharp railing of the gate.

“She is such a playful dog and is really friendly with other animals, especially cats,” said Shameem from Tambaram, who rescued Snoozy, a street dog who was barely ten days old. Shameem said that the family who had initially adopted Snoozy had to, unfortunately, give her up because their new house was not pet friendly. So, Snoozy was taken in again by Shameem until they could find another family who was willing to take her home. However, on Friday, February 3, Snoozy met with an accident when she fell down from the second floor of the building onto the sharp railing of a gate.

Several people showed up to help Snoozy out of the gate. Shameem said, “She bit me while we were trying to pull her out of the gate, but we did not stop. Finally, we had to cut the railing away to rescue her.” Shameem had gotten in touch with Shravan Krishnan, an animal rescuer who helps run the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD), immediately arranged for the hospital to perform Snoozy’s surgery since she had sustained grievous injuries.

Upon arrival at the veterinary hospital, it was confirmed that none of Snoozy’s internal organs were injured despite the dangerous nature of her fall. Shameem said, “Even though we arrived at the clinic by 8 pm, the doctors were very kind and attended to her immediately.” After a grueling two-and-a-half hours, Snoozy’s surgery was done.

Dr Josika Navukkarasu, the Chief Veterinarian at the BMAD who performed the surgery, said that Snoozy was trying to stay alive and was standing on her three legs that were not injured.“When I saw her, I knew it was a very difficult case and would be complicated. Almost all her muscles were extremely damaged. But her leg was viable as she had her blood supply intact. I definitely hoped she would pull through the surgery,” said the doctor.

Shameem said that Snoozy is recovering well, while Dr Josika stated that in cases like this, the recovery depends on how well the muscles heal after the surgery and whether the splinters have caused any injury. “Even though her internal organs were not damaged, her hip and her femur were completely broken. The hip and the femur bones took the impact and ensured that no damage was caused to the internal organs,” the doctor explained.

Shravan Krishnan, who coordinated the arrangements for the surgery said that Snoozy had a miraculous escape. “It is surprising because it must have been at least two or three hours between the time she fell down and when she had her surgery. Surviving that fall is a huge thing in itself. Luckily, she was brought on time so that she could undergo the surgery and survive,” he said.