'Doesn't matter who eats or fastsâ€™: CM Bommai reacts to TN BJP's fast on Mekedatu

The statement comes even as Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai has planned a hunger strike over the Mekedatu project on August 5

The BJP government in Karnataka has been steadfast on its stand that it will implement the Mekedatu project at all costs. Meanwhile, the BJP wing in Tamil Nadu is preparing to conduct a massive one-day hunger strike at Thanjavur on August 5 against Karnataka's stand. Responding to Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai's planned hunger strike over the Mekedatu project, new Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that Karnataka's stand won't change.

"He will do his work but it is none of my business. We have a right to make the Mekedatu project and we have a right to the waters. We have readied the detailed project report and after it is approved, we will implement it. It doesn't matter who is eating or fasting," Basavaraj Bommai said in response to a question raised by a reporter in New Delhi. The Tamil Nadu BJP has said that their party leader Karuppu Muruganantham and farmerâ€™s wing leader GK Nagarajan will lead the protests on August 5 which will see several farmers from the state's delta region participate in it.

Basavaraj Bommai became the Chief Minister of Karnataka last week taking over from BS Yediyurappa, two years after the BJP came to power in the state.

Mekedatu is a project, which involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. It is for both drinking water and power. Karnataka has maintained that the project will benefit both states since the surplus water can be stored and managed between the two states. But Tamil Nadu is of the view that the project would "impound and divert" the uncontrolled water flow due to Tamil Nadu from Kabini sub- basin, the catchment area below Krishnarajasagara, and also from Simsha, Arkavathy and Suvarnavathi sub-basins besides other small streams.

Basavaraj Bommai was insisting even before he became the Chief Minister that the project will be implemented. Speaking to reporters at the start of July, the then Home Minister had said that there was no question of withdrawing from the project.