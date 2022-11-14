Doctor and 10-year-old son killed in road accident in Andhra’s Srikakulam

Dr Made Ramesh was travelling with his family from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam in their car, which hit the fencing of a bridge and caused the deaths.

news Accident

A father and son were killed in a tragic accident on the Peddi Naidupet highway in Nandigama mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district in the early hours of Monday, November 14. Dr Made Ramesh (46) and his son Sankalp (10) lost their lives when the car they were travelling in hit the wall of a bridge at high speed. Ramesh’s wife and daughter who were also in the vehicle were grievously injured and shifted to the Palasa hospital.

According to reports, Ramesh was the Superintendent of the government hospital in Palasa and his wife Laxmi Prasanna also worked as a doctor at the same hospital. They were heading home to Srikakulam from Visakhapatnam with their two children when the car hit the wall of the bridge. Ramesh and Sankalp died on the spot while Laxmi and the couple’s daughter were seriously injured.

Nandigama mandal Sub Inspector Ameer Ali told TNM, “The accident occurred at around 2 am on November 14. The front portion of the car was completely damaged as it hit the wall at high speed. The mother and daughter are currently out of danger, but are severely injured.” He added that cases have been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 304A (Death by Negligence), and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers human life).

A similar accident occurred in Srikakulam on November 10 on the national highway near Allinagaram junction in Etcherla, resulting in the death of a tanker driver. Gorle Venkunaidu (37) was carrying an acid load in the tanker, which collided with a truck at the Allinagaram crossroad.