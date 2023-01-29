â€˜Do not consider Hindu a religious termâ€™: Kerala Governor quotes AMU founderâ€™s words

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, on Saturday, January 28, recalled the words of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Muslm reformist and founder of the Aligarh Muslim University, who was said to have urged to call him a "Hindu" over a century ago. While speaking at a Hindu conclave in Thiruvananthapuram, the Governor quoted the reported words of Sir Syed that "you must call me a Hindu" which he had made during an Arya Samaj meeting.

Governor Arif said that Sir Syed was given a reception by the Samaj members when he completed his tenure in the Legislative Council during the colonial regime. Recalling the words of the reformer-educationalist, the Governor said that he had asked the Samaj members why they didn't call him a Hindu and made it clear that he did not consider "Hindu" a religious term.

"But, my serious complaint against you (Arya Samaj members) is that why don't you call me a Hindu? I do not consider Hindu a religious term... Hindu is a geographical term," the Governor said recalling Syed Ahmed Khan's words.

Anybody who is born in India, anybody who lives on the food which is produced in India, anybody who drinks water from the rivers of India is entitled to call themselves a Hindu and so "you must call me a Hindu", Governor Arif said, quoting the Aligarh University founder's words.

Sir Syed Ahmed Khan in a speech delivered to Hindus in Punjab in the 19th century said: â€œYou have used the term Hindu for yourselves. This is not correct. For in my opinion, the word Hindu does not denote a particular religion, but on the contrary, everyone who lives in India has the right to call himself a Hindu. I am therefore sorry that although I live in India, you do not consider me a Hindu."

Arif Mohammed Khan also said that it was "perfectly fine" to use terminologies like Hindu, Muslim, and Sikh during the colonial era because the British had made the communities as the basis for deciding even the ordinary rights of citizens.

The conclave was organised by the outfit Kerala Hindus of North America (KHNA). Union Minister V Muraleedharan also took part in the concluding session of the conclave. He alleged that a conspiracy has been going on in the state to make it seem wrong to say "I am a Hindu".

(With PTI input)