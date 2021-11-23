DNA test proves Anupama and Ajith are the baby's parents: What happens next

The DNA test, ordered by the CWC, proves that Anupama and Ajith are the babyâ€™s parents, and that it is legally not an orphan. But will they be able to get their baby back immediately?

news Missing child case

After a year of battle with the state, the law and their own family, it has finally been proved that Anupama Chandran and Ajith are the biological parents of the child who was illegally given away in adoption. After Anupama's father Jayachandran abandoned the child without her permission, the child was given to a couple from Andhra Pradesh for pre-foster care. The test, which was ordered by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday, November 22, proves that the baby belongs to the couple. But does this mean that the baby, whom the couple had earlier named Aiden Anu Ajith, will be able to return to his parents immediately?

The CWC had issued a Legally Free for Adoption (LFA) certificate for the child back in February 2021. The certificate is issued for children who do not have any living biological parents, and it declares that the child is a ward of the state. However, now that the DNA of the baby and Anupama and Ajith matches, it proves that the child is not an orphan. As per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the CWC is an autonomous body is the competent authority to deal with children in need of care and protection. This means that, when it comes to the protection of children, the CWC has the final say on the subject.

For Anupama and Ajith to get their baby back legally, the CWC must cancel the LFA, as it has been proved that the baby is not an orphan. After cancelling LFA, the CWC then has to pass an order declaring that the baby will be handed over to Anupama and Ajith.

Earlier, Anupama had moved a family court in Thiruvananthapuram against the proceedings enabling the adoption of her child by a couple in Andhra Pradesh. The order was stayed by the court. However, though the court was involved, it is up to the CWC to cancel the LFA certificate, and the body must keep the court informed of its decision.