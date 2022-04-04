DMK worker murdered in Chennai, cops suspect rivalry with AIADMK member

Soundararajan, who recently switched to DMK from AIADMK, was hacked to death in broad daylight on Sunday, April 3, outside the Broadway bus station in Chennai.

news Crime

The Tamil Nadu police are on the lookout for the perpetrators behind the murder of DMK leader J Soundararajan, a former AIADMK functionary who ran a juice shop inside the Broadway bus station in Chennai. The 58-year-old was brutally hacked to death in broad daylight on Sunday, April 3.

According to the police, Soundararajan and a few others were in the process of setting up a shed near the bus stop, to distribute drinking water to passersby amid the scorching heat. However, four men, travelling on two bikes, approached Soundararajan with weapons in hand. On seeing the assailants, Soundararajan and the others started to run away, but the men stabbed him multiple times on his face and neck with machetes and knives.

The Flower Bazaar police reached the spot and took a profusely bleeding Soundararajan to the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Hospital, but doctors declared him dead. Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal while speaking to IANS said, "We are on the lookout for the assailants. Police are also probing into the altercation the deceased had a few days ago with a group of AIADMK men over the construction of the watershed to distribute drinking water to passersby. The police are not leaving any stone unturned and the angle of his alleged enmity is also being probed”.

Police suspect that Soundrarajan was the victim of political enmity as he had switched to the DMK from AIADMK a few months ago. He was a district-level functionary of the AIADMK, and his switching sides to the DMK was not taken well by local AIADMK leaders and workers. Police told IANS that he was recently involved in an altercation with another district-level functionary of the AIADMK, and that the two had a heated argument in public.

Soundararajan's friends and family, along with local DMK leadership, have alleged that the accused AIADMK functionary was involved in the attack. Chennai police said that two teams led by Assistant Commissioners have been constituted to nab the culprits. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Water Resources minister S Duraimurugan, Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji expressed grief and condolences over Soundararajan’s death.