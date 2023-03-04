DMK worker and photographer Stalin Jacob, friend killed in road accident in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Member of Parliament Kanimozhi condoled the duoâ€™s untimely demise.

news Accident

Photographer and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) social media cell member Stalin Jacob and his friend died in Chennai on March 3, Friday, after a speeding truck travelling from Guduvancherry to Chengalpet rammed their bike. The incident took place near the Maraimalai Nagar Signal on GST Road, around 3.45 in the evening. Though the Guduvancherry traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the duo â€” who had sustained severe head injuries â€” to the Chengalpet Government Hospital, both Stalin (35) and his friend K Jeeva (28) succumbed to injuries by night.

According to reports, Stalin was returning to Chennai after attending a state government function in Chengalpet, which he had videographed. He had just celebrated his birthday on March 2, a day before his accident. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, and Minister Udayanidhi Stalin condoled the duoâ€™s death.

Besides being a popular photographer, Jacob was also the co-founder of What a Karwad, a cloud kitchen delivering seafood in Chennai. His mortal remains have now been sent to his hometown Coimbatore from the Chengalpet Government Hospital. The last rites will be performed on Saturday evening.