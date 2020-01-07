DMK walks out of Assembly again, blames AIADMK's unwillingness to discuss CAA

Politics

Leader of Opposition and DMK chief MK Stalin along with the MLAs from his party walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the second day in a row. The party raised questions during the Zero Hour in Assembly, before marching out in protest against the AIADMK's alleged unwillingness to address opposition against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state.

On Tuesday, addressing the media outside the Assembly, Stalin said, "I had sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary to move a resolution against CAA and till today there has not been a clarity on whether it will be taken up or not. I asked the Speaker about this. The session is there only for two more days and it seems like this is not going to be taken up. It is not just TN, but across the country there are protests and deaths on this issue and it is a burning issue. The Speaker has not given us permission for this. "

He further pointed out that other states including Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Jharkhand have opposed the Act and accused the AIADMK government of acting like servants to the BJP.

"What’s more, the BJP In Assam has opposed it. Even the political parties which supported CAA in Parliament have announced that they will not implement in their state," he argued, before leaving the Secretariat

The MLAs later returned to the Assembly to take part in the ongoing session which is only for four days. However, at close to 2pm, DMK MLA J Anbazahagan was suspended from the session for allegedly disrupting the Assembly frequently.

Tuesday is the second day where the DMK has staged a walkout. The main opposition party had walked out of the Assembly on Monday after calling for a resolution to be passed against the CAA. The first legislative session of the year began with an address by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. But this was interrupted by DMK President and Leader of the Opposition. Despite the Governor's request to debate matters during the session, the DMK raised slogans and eventually left the House. They cited state debt, lack of industrial development and job opportunities, failure to release convicts in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi) including Perarivalan and CAA as the reasons. They further pointed out that appeals to the Governor regarding the seven convicts were unanswered.