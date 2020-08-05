DMK suspends MLA Ku Ka Selvam, issues show cause notice

The DMK pointed out that he had breached protocol and brought disrepute to the party.

The DMK has suspended Thousand Lights MLA Ku Ka Selvan from the party for breaching protocol and bringing disrepute to the political organisation. He has further been issued a show cause notice, asking for an explanation as to why he should not be removed from the party.

Sources in the DMK tell TNM, that the party's decision follows Ku Ka Selvam's visit to New Delhi where he called on BJP president JP Nadda along with former colleague VP Duraiswamy, who recently left the DMK to join BJP. They were accompanied by Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan, and sources confirm that the DMK MLA was set to defect from his party and join the BJP.

According to DMK sources, Ku Ka Selvam has been unhappy with the DMK over their decision to make youngster N Chirtrarasu, who is close to Udhayanidhi Stalin the in-charge of Chennai West. The post had fallen vacant after MLA J Anbalagan succumbed to COVID-19.

"We knew he was unhappy with the decision but there was no formal conversation held with our leader about it. He just decided to meet the BJP leaders," says a party source.

But Selvam's disgruntlement was on full display after his meeting with the BJP President. He claimed that he had gone to Delhi to visit Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to ask for two elevators to be installed in the Nungambakkam station, which falls under his Thousand Lights constituency.

But after the meeting while speaking to the media, he stated that the DMK must cut tie with the Congress and condemn the alleged insults made by Karuppar Koottam to a Hindu prayer. He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi but denied claims that he was joining the BJP.

When asked about whether his meeting with the BJP leaders was a breach of protocol he reportedly said he was ready to face any action regarding this.