DMK submits fresh graft complaint against TN CM to Governor, AIADMK lashes out

The DMK has submitted a second list of alleged scams involving five AIADMK Ministers and a party MLA to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

news Politics

A tug of war has started again between the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu after DMK functionaries submitted a second list of alleged corruption charges against AIADMK Ministers and MLAs to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday. Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami accused DMK chief MK Stalin of spreading false propaganda against the ruling AIADMK for political gains.

On Friday, DMK submitted the second list of alleged scams involving five AIADMK Ministers and a party MLA to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and sought appropriate action against them. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said, "We furnished a list of graft charges containing nine complaints, with evidence against five ministers and a legislator. The Governor assured us he would take appropriate action in accordance with the powers vested upon him by the Constitution."

Duraimurugan, who handed over the list accompanied by party leaders, including RS Bharathi and T R Baalu, told reporters that the Governor informed them that he had already forwarded to the Union Home Minister the list of corruption charges given by their party president MK Stalin.

Duraimurugan shot back when asked if the DMK would come out with a third list, "There is no chance for it because by that time, this government will not be in power," he said.

The DMK had petitioned the Governor on December 22 last year, alleging graft charges against Chief Minister K Palaniswami and seven of his Cabinet colleagues and seeking action against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Stalin spreading false propaganda: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday accused DMK chief MK Stalin of spreading false propaganda against the ruling AIADMK for political gains and said the opposition party cannot succeed as the people are vigilant.

Claiming that the opposition leader is levelling baseless charges against his government, Palaniswami, who is co-coordinator of the AIADMK, said, "Stalin enacts a drama at every instance, as he is desperate to come to power. But no one can deceive the people.”

Addressing women self-help groups at Vasudevanallur and representatives of the youth, IT and women’s wings of his party at Sankarankovil in this southern district, the Chief Minister asked the AIADMK youth and IT wing members to defeat the false propaganda of the DMK.

"You should involve wholeheartedly and highlight the achievement of the AIADMK government,” he said.