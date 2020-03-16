DMK’s Durai Murugan resigns as party Treasurer, to contest in General Secretary polls

The post of General Secretary of DMK fell vacant after the demise of K Anbazhagan on March 7.

news Politics

DMK’s present Treasurer Durai Murugan tendered his resignation from the party post in order to be eligible to compete in the polls for the General Secretary post. Following his resignation, the party will now elect a Treasurer, along with a General Secretary at the General Council meeting scheduled for March 29.

On Sunday, DMK President MK Stalin announced that a general council meeting will be held on March 29, to elect a new General Secretary to the party. The need to elect a new General Secretary arose after DMK’s senior-most leader and one of the founding members K Anbazhagan passed away on March 7. He was the General Secretary of the party for over 40 years.

A day after the announcement, on Monday, Stalin issued another statement which said that Durai Murugan, the current Treasurer of the party had submitted his resignation since he wanted to contest in the General Secretary elections. The statement also added that hence, on March 29, a Treasurer will also be elected along with the General Secretary in the meeting.

Durai Murugan was DMK’s Principal Secretary before he was appointed as the Treasurer in 2018. He also was the deputy general secretary of the party. Durai Murugan, who was close to late M Karunanidhi, is one of the top leaders of the party and a nine-time MLA who currently represents the Katpadi assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the Stalin, on Monday, also ordered his party workers and functionaries to cancel all party events in Tamil Nadu’s border districts like Theni, Kanyakumari, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Vellore, Thirupathur, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Erode, Dindigul, Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar due to coronavirus precautions undertaken across Tamil Nadu. In a statement released on Monday, he requested his party members to postpone all events to March 31, 2020 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.