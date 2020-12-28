DMK moves EC over govt’s ‘free Pongal Gifts’ scheme, says it's not level-playing field

DMK alleges that the Tamil Nadu government is promoting the Pongal Gifts disbursal as an AIADMK scheme.

The 2021 Tamil Nadu elections is six months away, but the DMK has already moved the state election commission alleging ‘abuse of power’ by the ruling AIADMK in a bid to ‘influence voters’. On Monday, DMK organisation secretary RS Bharati along with other advocates wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer in Tamil Nadu, against the TN government’s ‘Free Pongal Gift Scheme’ stating that it is being promoted as an ‘AIADMK’ scheme.

The ‘Pongal Gift’ scheme involves Rs 2,500 cash payment to each card holder among other materials, such as 1 Kg Raw-Rice and 1 Kg Sugar etc. The state has a total of 2.6 crores Ration-Rice Card Holders who would receive the Pongal Gift. However the DMK in its letter alleged that the ‘manner of issuing the gift tokens’ is misleading.

“Pongal Gift Cash is being disbursed from the Government Fund, not from the fund of the ruling party or from the pocket of the Chief Minister or Ministers. But, the manner and the pattern, in which the tokens are being issued to the public show, as if the ‘Pongal Gift’ is being given by the ruling AIADMK Party, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Ministers of respective areas,” the letter read.

The letter also stated that CM Edappadi K Palanisamy name was printed in AIADMK’s tricolour, his photo was printed and names of certain ministers were also printed in the tokens.

“Likewise, in the entire State of Tamil Nadu, these types of tokens are being distributed to the public, by the office-bearers of the ruling AIADMK party, as if they are only making the payment of Pongal Gift Cash,” the letter read.

The letter also emphasised that the DMK was not opposed to the scheme “as it is necessary to support the public during the pandemic situation and also due to the cyclone.” However the letter states that it was not appropriate for the TN government to issue tokens with the identity of the ruling AIADMK such as the CM’s photo and the names of the ministers.

Though the model code of conduct is yet to be set in Tamil Nadu, the letter noted that such an initiative would affect the ‘level playing field’ of parties ahead of the election.

The letter concluded with a request to the election commission to issue instructions for the TN government to ensure that the tokens are a ‘Pongal Gift of the Government of Tamil Nadu only’. It asked for the scheme to exclude photos of CM and names of other ministers to ensure that the ruling party was not promoted.