Jayakalyani informed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra that she and her husband were facing a threat to their lives, particularly after getting married.

Tamil Nadu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister PK Sekar Babu's daughter Jayakalyani met Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, March 9, and sought police protection for her and her husband. The newly-wed couple — Jayakalyani and Sathish — eloped from Tamil Nadu and tied the knot at the Halaswamy Mutt in the district headquarters town of Raichur in Karnataka, as per Hindu rituals two days ago.

After meeting the Additional Police Commissioner, the couple met Jnanendra and sought protection. Jayakalyani, a doctor, informed the minister that she and her husband were facing a threat to their lives, particularly after getting married. Following this, Jnanendra spoke to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant over the issue.

Sources told PTI that Jayakalyani's father has lodged a police complaint stating that his daughter has gone missing, and suspects she has been kidnapped. Jayakalyani however, told the media that she got married to Sathish with mutual consent. Expressing apprehension about their safety, she said that false cases are being framed against her husband and hence they are facing threat to their lives.

Speaking to TNM earlier, Jayakalyani had said, “We started talking to each other in 2015, after a mutual friend introduced us. We lived in the same area. In the second year of our relationship, our parents got to know and they threatened us. Sathish also was in DMK and was with the youth wing of the party.” However, the couple alleged that Sathish was relieved of his responsibilities in the party and expelled at Sekar Babu’s behest.

Jayakalyani belongs to the Naidu community and Sathish belongs to the Vanniyar community. Jayakalyani said however that caste is not the issue in their case. The couple said that the senior DMK leader opposed their relationship because of the difference in their social and financial status.

