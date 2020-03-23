DMK-led Opposition to boycott TN Assembly until March 31

While the Opposition wants the Assembly suspended forthwith amid COVID-19, the state government is deliberating its decision to continue till the end of this month.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

DMK and its allies on Monday announced that they will be boycotting the TN state Assembly sessions since the state government was not heeding to their requests to call off sessions until the end of this month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been firm on his decision to not suspend the ongoing Assembly sessions.

As a result, on Monday, the state’s opposition parties led by DMK decided to boycott the House beginning March 23, until the end of this month. A letter in this regard, is expected to be submitted to the Speaker. The state government is currently deliberating its decision.

During the Assembly session on Friday, Chief Minister Edapaddi stood his ground when DMK Chief MK Stalin raised the question during Zero Hour. Pointing out that Odisha and Uttarakhand governments had adjourned state assemblies, Stalin suggested adjourning TN Assembly with immediate effect, as opposed to April 9 as originally scheduled. It would enable MLAs to be present in their own constituencies and serve the people in the times of a pandemic, he stressed.

The CM, on the other hand, stated that continuing the Assembly session will allay fears among the general public around COVID-19. This lack of consensus resulted in lengthy exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition in the House.

According to reports, on Saturday, the Business Advisory Committee headed by Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, took the decision to end the current sessions on March 31, as opposed to April 9.

Pointing out that the Centre has listed Chennai, Kancheepuram, Erode under the list of districts to be under lockdown till March 31, DMK leader Stalin has also requested the government to convene a meeting and make sure essential services are not disrupted during the said period. He has also asked for class 11 and 12 exams to be rescheduled to a later date.

Tamil Nadu has announced partial lockdown in the state, in addition to shutting down its borders with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The state government also announced that all metro trains in Chennai will not ply until the end of this month. Inter-state buses too, have been cancelled until March 31.