DMK-led alliance to stage protest against Governor RN Ravi over controversial speech

In a joint statement, the leaders of the Secular Progressive Alliance alleged that the Governor’s activities and speeches are suspicious and that he acts like a BJP-RSS representative.

news Politics

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) will stage a protest against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over his controversial speech on the Thoothukudi police firing. Ravi called the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi "foreign-funded" in an event held on Thursday, April 6. The protest will be staged in front of the Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s official residence, at 4.00 pm on April 12.

The state government and Ravi are at loggerheads over several of the latter’s speeches that sparked controversy during his term as Governor. His speech against the anti-Sterlite protests received severe backlash from political leaders across the state. In a joint statement, the leaders of the SPA alleged that his activities and speeches are suspicious and that he acts like a representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Read: ‘Governor RN Ravi should not lower dignity of Tamil Nadu’: MK Stalin

The statement asked what his intention was in terming the people's protest a foreign conspiracy and stated that his remark is an insult to the people who participated in the Kudankulam and Sterlite protests. “Is he trying to insinuate that the 13 people who were killed in the police firing also acted in the interest of foreign conspiracy?” the statement asked.

The statement highlighted senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan's participation in the Sterlite protest. He was one of the protestors in the early stage of agitations against Sterlite. "Pon Radhakrishnan alleged that during the protest and during a later election campaign, Sterlite approached him to make a 'deal',” the statement pointedly noted. It also asked whether Ravi knew about the participation of Pon Radhakrishnan in the protest.

“We don't want a governor who cares neither about the people who died by suicide as a result of online gambling, nor about those who were killed in the protests. The Governor's post is not required in any state. BJP tries to impose dual governance using the governors in the non-BJP-led states and RN Ravi makes controversial statements every now and then to please the BJP,” the statement read.

The statement also noted how a number of Bills are being delayed by Ravi and listed his controversial speeches against the government and people of Tamil Nadu, including his comments over Sanatana Dharma, Dravidian model regime, and interpretation of Thirukkural.