DMK leader hurls casteist abuse at Dalit youth for entering temple

Hours after the video of the DMK panchayat leader issuing death threats surfaced, the party suspended him.

A DMK leader of Thirumalaigiri in Salem has been arrested after a video of him verbally abusing a Dalit youth with casteist slurs for entering a temple went viral on social media platforms. The panchayat chairman, T Manickam who is from the Vanniyar (Most Backward Class) caste, took issue with youth entering a local Mariamman temple. In the video, Manickam can be heard using casteist and sexually offensive language against the youngster, Praveen, who is from the Paraiyar community (Scheduled Caste) in front of the other villagers. He is also seen asking how Praveen dared to enter the village and if he was trying to cause trouble. Further, in the video, Manickam is seen making threats of physical viloence a

Hours after the video surfaced, DMK said that Manickam was being suspended from his party position. Speaking to TNM, local police sources only confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and a case will be registered based on findings, but did not confirm the date of the incident.

However, Kathir, the founder-executive director of the Dalit and Tribal rights organisation, Evidence, told TNM that the incident occurred on January 27. Praveen, who Kathir confirms is 22 years old, had visited the Periya Muthumaariyaman temple, the previous night, on Republic Day. The following morning, Manickam humiliated Praveen in front of his family and even physically manhandled him, forcing the youth to apologise. Kathir adds that in this area of Thirumalaigiri, roughly 8 kilometres from Salem city, there is only one Dalit village, which is surrounded by fifty Vanniyar villages.

According to recent news reports, Manickam has been booked under IPC sections 506(2), 294(b) and the Prevention of Atrocities Against Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act. TNM has yet to access a copy of the FIR, to confirm these details.