A member of the IT wing of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK in Dindigul district was arrested on Sunday, August 21, for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Hindu gods on social media, the police have said. The arrested man has been identified as 31-year-old Lokesh Karthick. He was later given bail.
The police took action after BJP's Dindigul district IT cell president, 36-year-old K Bommu Subbaiya, filed a complaint with the police. In his complaint, he had said that Karthick has been posting derogatory comments about Hindu gods, especially Lord Krishna during the Janmashtami period. Dindigul town police said that a case has been registered against Karthick, under Sectin 295A of the Indian Penal Code (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and an investigation is being conducted. Lokesh later secured bail from the court and was released.