DMK IT cell member held for social media post over Hindu gods

The arrested man, identified as Lokesh Karthick, was later released on bail.

news Crime

A member of the IT wing of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK in Dindigul district was arrested on Sunday, August 21, for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Hindu gods on social media, the police have said. The arrested man has been identified as 31-year-old Lokesh Karthick. He was later given bail.

The police took action after BJP's Dindigul district IT cell president, 36-year-old K Bommu Subbaiya, filed a complaint with the police. In his complaint, he had said that Karthick has been posting derogatory comments about Hindu gods, especially Lord Krishna during the Janmashtami period. Dindigul town police said that a case has been registered against Karthick, under Sectin 295A of the Indian Penal Code (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) and an investigation is being conducted. Lokesh later secured bail from the court and was released.