DMK General Council meeting to be held on September 9

DMK sources tell TNM who the front runners for the posts of General Secretary and Treasurer are.

news Politics

The DMK has announced that its annual general council meeting will be taking place on September 9 via video conference. The meeting will be headed by party chief MK Stalin and the primary agenda is to select the new General Secretary and Treasurer.

This is the first time in 70 years of the party's existence that the meeting has been shifted online. Due to the pandemic, the DMK has decided to avoid a large gathering in its headquarters in Chennai. Treasurer Durai Murugan is expected to contest for the post of General Secretary following the death of senior leader K Anabazhagan who held the post.

According to DMK sources, Durai Murugan will most likely be the only contestant for the General Secretary post. For the post of Treasurer, Members of Parliament TR Baalu, Jagathrakshakan and former minister EV Velu are expected to contest.

"These are the top candidates of which EV Velu is a favourite," says a source in the DMK. "This will also be a challenging meet since it's virtual but we need to adapt to the current situation," he adds.

Durai Murugan had resigned from the post of treasurer on March 16 as he wanted to contest for General Secretary. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, however, the process was delayed. Stalin had said that his resignation will be kept on hold till the general council meeting was held.

The general council meeting which is the highest policy decision taking body of the party is scheduled for 10 am on September 9. Before this, on September 3, the party's district secretaries will be holding a meeting to discuss important issues in the general council.

The DMK will be looking to finalise important roles in the party and hand out necessary tasks and duties to the leaders ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.