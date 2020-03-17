DMK chief Stalin calls for suspension of anti-CAA protests amid COVID-19 threat

The protests by Muslim women in Old Washermanpet area in Chennai against the CAA have been going on since February 14.

DMK President MK Stalin urged the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Chennai to temporarily suspend their agitation in the wake of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

On Monday night, MK Stalin visited Old Washermanpet and urged the sit-in protesters gathered at the site to suspend the protests which have been going on for more than a month. After the visit, he tweeted, “I met those who have been participating in the anti-CAA protests in Chennai’s Washermanpet in person. Since the fear of COVID-19 virus is high, I requested them to temporarily suspend their protests.”

Earlier on Monday, various Muslim outfits had announced their decision to postpone all the protests that are being organised by them across the state against CAA, due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The leaders of the outfit had also told reporters in Chennai that the decision to defer the agitations was taken in order to prevent mass gathering of people, which increases the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

Chennai’s Old Washermanpet has been witnessing protests similar to Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh since February 14. Hundreds of Muslim women and others have been sitting in protest against the CAA and demanding the rollback of CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

On Monday, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that all schools, colleges (except medical colleges), gyms, cinema theatres, shopping malls, amusement parks, zoos, museums, TASMAC bars etc. where people gather in large numbers, be closed till March 31, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Stadiums, recreation clubs and resorts will also be shut till March 31. The Chief Minister also requested people of the state to avoid gathering in places of worship. The government has advised people to avoid inter-state travel and those with cough, cold and fever to work from home.