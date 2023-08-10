'DMK is a bondservant of the Congress party': BJP president Annamalai

State BJP president K Annamalai was lashing out at TN Chief Minister MK Stalin after the latter said that the passage of Delhi Service Bill was a "dark day of democracy".

A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the day of the passage of the Delhi Service Bill was a "dark day in democracy", state BJP president K Annamalai retorted to it saying that the real black days of democracy were during the Congress regime when the state governments were dismissed 90 times using Article 356 (provisions in case of failure of constitutional machinery in States) of the Constitution.

CM Stalin, on August 8, said that it was a "black of democracy" as the Rajya Sabha passed the bill to downgrade the capital Delhi similar to a "corporation". "Not only the people of Delhi state, but the entire Indian people will soon give the punishment for the conspiracy that reduced the capital of a country to the ground level by a margin of 29 votes!", he said. He further charged at AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for extending support to the bill.

The BJP leader, on August 9, replied to it saying that CM Stalin should clarify how the passage of Delhi Service Bill differed from the practice followed during the previous Congress-DMK regime. He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had explained clearly in Parliament as to what the Delhi Services Bill was and added that it was not against the democracy like what the Congress has done during its hey days in power.

"The real black days of our exuberant democracy were when Congress unleashed Article 356 to dismiss the State governments 90 times. Former Prime Minister Smt Indira Gandhi avl was responsible for 50 such dismissals. Those were the darkest days of perdition in the history of democratic India," he said.

Annamalai also charged that in 1975, Indira Gandhi declared emergency and pushed the country into a deep pit, and that it was Stalin's father and former Chief Minister Karunanidhi who "handed out an olive branch" inviting her to Tamil Nadu after the emergency with the statement, "Daughter of Nehru come and bring stable government". "That was the mother of all black days when democracy was overpowered by opportunism," he sadi.

"We wish someone well learned will elucidate our confused TN CM that Delhi is a Union Territory which constitutes an Assembly having restricted powers as applies to all other Union Territories of India. It is a crying shame that DMK, being a bondservant of the Congress by pawning the rights of the people of TN for decades, disparages an erudite former TN CM Thiru @EPSTamilNadu avl for the sole reason that @AIADMKOfficial extends its support to all the people friendly bills passed by the government in the centre," he further added.