DMK and allies want Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to be recalled, write to President

The DMK has already started the process of getting the memorandum endorsed by its MPs and those belonging to alliance parties.

Tamil Nadu ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies made a demand to the union government to recall the stateâ€™s Governor RN Ravi as he is â€˜not confining himselfâ€™ to the Constitutional mandate of his office, party sources told PTI on Thursday, November 3. A petition to be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu to recall Governor Ravi would be broadly based on Constitutional provisions, its mandate for the office of Governor, and how he does not function within the set framework envisaging cooperative federalism.

The memorandum would underline that Ravi "is acting against" the letter and spirit of Constitutional principles of secularism as well and "is stoking communal hatred," ruling party sources said. It shall be made clear that he hindered the work of a government elected by the people, sources added.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri had hit out at Ravi for acting like the representative of a political party. Allies of the DMK including the CPI(M) had accused the Governor of trying to create confusion in the state by echoing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) stand on policy matters and other issues.

The DMK and its allies have a total of 50 MPs, 38 in the Lok Sabha and 12 in the Upper House. Sources said it is not clear if a member of the Lower House, belonging to a smaller party and elected on a DMK ticket in 2019 LS election would sign or not the petition to be submitted to Murmu. All the other 49 MPs would endorse the memorandum seeking Ravi's recall, sources added.

Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted: "I support the Petition to recall the Governor of Tamil Nadu that will be signed by the MPs belonging to the DMK, Congress and other parties of the alliance." He is a Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu, elected unopposed with DMK's support.

The DMK regime is at loggerheads with Ravi over pending Bills, his several remarks, like those on Sanatana Dharma and the recent Coimbatore explosion.

The DMK mouthpiece 'Murasoli' in its editorial on October 31 targeted Ravi for making a remark on "delay" in handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Ravi's remark on the explosion is seen as the immediate cause that has prompted the DMK to up the ante against him. The Tamil Nadu's ruling party had demanded Ravi's recall in Parliament months ago.