DMK alliance wins Tamil Nadu rural local body polls

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Friday said the party-led alliance has won the rural local body polls conducted in December last year. Party leader Stalin said the DMK led alliance won the polls despite the ruling party's misuse of power and the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission's (TNSEC) one-sided approach.

He said the polls have proved that the power of people can overcome any kind of atrocity. He wished the victorious candidates and also thanked the voters for reposing confidence in the DMK alliance.

According to him, the polls have shown several positive features like the victory notched up by three elderly women aged 82 (in Tiruppur), 79 (in Melur) and 73 (in Thovalai), a female college student, a transgender and conservancy lady staff in a local body getting elected to head the same body.

According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC), out of the 515 District Panchayat Union Ward Member posts the DMK has won 162, AIADMK 128 and others 39. In the case of 5,090 Panchayat Union Ward Member posts, the DMK 1,877, AIADMK 1,510 and others 1,056. The first phase saw 76.19 per cent polling, while the second phase saw 77.73 per cent turnout, TNSEC added.

On Thursday, the DMK alleged severe irregularities during the counting process and approached the Madras High Court. Party chief MK Stalin met with Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy and threatened a protest. The party has claimed that DMK victories in many districts, including Salem— the home district of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami— were deliberately not being declared. Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Thursday, Stalin said that counting centres were being operated by AIADMK agents, aided by officials and the police department.

Over 2.31 lakh candidates contested the polls for 91,975 posts. The posts include Gram Panchayat Ward member, Gram Panchayat President, Panchayat Union ward member and District Panchayat Union Ward member, among others.

