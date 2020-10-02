DMDK chief Vijayakant and wife Premalatha to be discharged after COVID-19 treatment

Over a week after he was found to be positive for the novel coronavirus, DMDK Chief Viajayakant is ready to be discharged from the hospital he has been admitted to, on Friday. Along with him, his wife and treasurer of the party, Premalatha Vijayakant is also being discharged after she too, had tested positive for the virus.

According to the latest bulletin issued by Dr Prithvi Mohandas, the managing director of MIOT hospital, both Vijayakant and his wife have responded well to treatment.

"Mr A Vijayakant (Founder & General Secretary, DMDK) and Mrs. Premalaltha Vijayakant (Treasurer, DMDK) tested positive for COVID-19. They are evaluated at MIOT hospitals, Chennai and stayed on for observations. They have responded extremely well to treatment and are getting discharged today," read the statement.

DMDK chief Vijayakant had tested positive on September 22 and shortly after this, Premalatha too, was diagnosed to be infected on Monday.

In an earlier bulletin, the hospital said that both leaders were asymptomatic and were responding to treatment.

"Mr A Vijayakant will be discharged shortly after his wife's preliminary tests are conducted. He is asymptomatic, stable and responding well to routine, non invasive care," said the hospital.

Last week, renowned singer and musician S P Balasubrahmanyam passed away in Chennai over a month after he was admitted to MGM Healthcare. He had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 5 and had been experiencing mild symptoms. His condition however worsened rapidly and he was put on life support. The hospital had then said that he was recovering slowly and even began physiotherapy.

However, he finally succumbed due to cardio-respiratory issues. Congress MP H Vasanathakumar, who represented Kanyakumari district, too, had died on August 28 after he was tested positive for coronavirus.