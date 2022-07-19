DKS accuses Droupadi Murmu of ‘bribing’ BJP MLAs in Karnataka

This allegation comes two days after the presidential candidate’s visit to Bengaluru where she met CM Basavaraj Bommai, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others.

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) complaining against the Presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu. He alleged that various BJP leaders, including the Chief Minister of Karnataka, summoned the MLAs to a 5-star hotel and provided luxurious rooms, food, liquor, etc, in the guise of training MLAs to vote in the Presidential election.

In the letter, DK Shivakumar said, “The Chief Minister of Karnataka Sri. Basavaraja Bommayi, the BJP State President Sri Naleenkumar Kateel, BJP senior leader Sri BS Yediyurappa, BJP Chief Whip in Karnataka Assembly Sri Satish Reddy, the Ministers and others senior leaders of BJP joined together and summoned all the MLAS of BJP to the Five Star Hotel i.e., Shangrila, Vasanthanagara, Bengaluru on 17th July 2022... and provided luxurious rooms, food, liquor/beverages/drinks, entertainment in the said hotel in the guise of training session for MLAS on voting in the Presidential election."

Calling it an act of bribery, DK Shivakumar further wrote, “All these acts of BJP leaders are nothing but bribery and undue influence on the voters/MLAs made on behalf of Smt Droupadi Murmu for the furtherance of the prospectus of the election.”

Droupadi Murmu, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate visited Bengaluru on Sunday, July 17. According to reports, Murmu went to a hotel and spoke to the MPs and lawmakers of the BJP, seeking their support.