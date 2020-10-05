DK Shivakumar’s residence in Bengaluru searched by CBI

Congress called the searches “an insidious game of intimidation and machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa”.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday started a search and seizure operation at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh’s residences in Bengaluru and Kanakapura along with 15 other properties belonging to the brothers.

The CBI procured a warrant from the CBI Special Court judge late on Sunday evening. The search and seizure operation began at DK Shivakumar and his brother’s residence at 6 am on Monday.

Along with the Sadashivanagar residence of DK Shivakumar, two residences of his brother and Congress MP DK Suresh too are being searched by a team of CBI officials. A team of police personnel from Bengaluru Police were deployed at all the residences for security.

CBI SP Thomson Jose led the search operation on Monday. Sources said that around 60 sleuths are currently searching 15 other properties the prophets own.

Several of Shivakumar’s places of business were also searched on Monday. Sources indicate that several business associates and relatives of the DK brothers too could come under the CBI scanner.

Sources said that the CBI probe comes in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate’s probe into alleged money laundering perpetrated by DK Shivakumar. Sources indicated that the CBI will register an FIR against Shivakumar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sources said that the search operation comes in the wake of the CBI’s probe into alleged hawala transactions between DK Shivakumar and his co-brother Shashi Kumar. On September 8, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed the plea filed by Shashi Kumar, who had moved the court stating that the Karnataka government could not make him a party to the CBI probe as he was a Union government employee.

The Enforcement Directorate in its report to the CBI in September 2019, had stated that Shashi Kumar, chief manager at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, was involved in property transactions on DK Shivakumar’s behalf. ED sources said that since it is only a probing agency, the CBI had to register a case against Shivakumar. The source conveyed that during its probe in 2019, the sleuths found that several members involved in the case were government officials. Therefore it had submitted its report to the state government. The Advocate General has given the go ahead for the CBI to probe the case on September 25, 2019.

Sources said that the CBI is looking into alleged benamis created by Shivakumar and his brother in land-related transactions in Bengaluru and Ramanagara. The CBI’s allegation is that the brothers used their relatives as benamis to allegedly launder money procured through corruption.

The raids are being conducted at a time when campaigning for the bypolls for two Assembly constituencies are in Karnataka. Supporters of DK Shivakumar have already started gathering outside his residence to show their support as news of the raids spread.

Congress leaders have alleged a political motive behind the raids and are attacking the state and Union Government led by the BJP.

I strongly condemn this. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 5, 2020

“The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won’t deter us. CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, ‘Raid Raj’ is their only ‘Machiavellian Move’ !,” Congress leader Randeep Sujrewala tweeted.

1/2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 5, 2020

“Again the timing of CBI raid on @DKShivakumar is suspect. The cost of questioning the Govt & exposing their corruption,” Congress leader Priyank Kharge said.

• When elections are around the corner — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) October 5, 2020

The Income Tax department had raided Shivakumar’s residences and offices in Bengaluru, Kanakapura, Chennai, Mysuru and New Delhi. The raids that had begun on August 2, 2017 spanned across 80 locations and concluded after three days.

DK Shivakumar was arrested on 3 September 2019 after he was questioned for nine days in Delhi. He was charged for money laundering and income tax evasion. On October 23, the ED court granted him bail.