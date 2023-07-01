DK Shivakumar opposes tribunal for Pennaiyar river dispute, wants to resolve amicably

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a meeting with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on June 29 to address irrigation-related matters in the state.

news News

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he had appealed to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to not establish a tribunal for settling the dispute in the sharing of the water from the Pennaiyar river between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He made the statement on Friday, June 30, in response to the recent decision of the Union Ministry to establish an inter-state river water dispute tribunal before July 5.

"I have requested the Union Minister (Gajendra Singh Shekhawat) not to form the tribunal to resolve the water sharing dispute of Pennaiyar river. Karnataka wants to resolve this issue amicably through talks," Shivakumar, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, told the media in Delhi.

He held a meeting with Gajendra Singh on June 29 to address irrigation-related matters in Karnataka. During the discussion, Shivakumar highlighted that while the Tamil Nadu government has been insisting on the formation of a tribunal through the Supreme Court, Karnataka has been actively opposing this demand. The court had recently sought clarification from the Jal Shakti Ministry regarding a complaint filed by Tamil Nadu, requesting the establishment of a tribunal. In response, the Ministry confirmed its intention to establish a new tribunal by July 5.

Karnataka is in the process of constructing a dam on the Markandeya river near Yargol village in Kolar district. The primary purpose of this dam is to ensure drinking water supply to the Kolar, Malur, and Bangarpet taluks, as well as 40 other surrounding villages. The necessary permissions for the construction of the dam, at an estimated cost of Rs 240 crore, have been obtained by Karnataka. However, Tamil Nadu has raised objections to the project, contending that the Markandeya river serves as a tributary to the Pennaiyar river, and the dam's construction by Karnataka would impede the natural downstream flow of water.