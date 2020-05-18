DK Shivakumar likely to officially take over as Karnataka Congress President on May 31

After remaining in a virtual vacuum for nearly three months, the party high command on March 11 appointed Shivakumar, replacing Dinesh Gundu Rao as KPCC chief.

Over two months after his appointment as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress President, D K Shivakumar is likely to take over the reigns of the party officially on May 31.

"There are two dates, May 31 and June 7. He is most likely to officially take over as KPCC President on the 31st," sources close to Shivakumar told PTI.

After remaining in a virtual vacuum for nearly three months, the party high command on March 11 appointed Shivakumar, known to be the Congress' chief trouble shooter in crisis situations, replacing Dinesh Gundu Rao as KPCC chief.

Dinesh Gundu Rao had quit the post in December 2019 after the party's dismal show in the bye-polls, when it won only two of the 15 seats and yielded 12.

Congress sources said once the appointment letter came from the high command, he has been KPCC president and officially taking charge was just a formality.

"He will be officially handed over the party insignias and responsibilities relating to bank accounts and cheques, among other things, that has been traditionally followed," they said, adding that the official takeover was delayed due to the coronavirus.

After his appointment as KPCC president, Shivakumar has been meeting a host of senior party leaders and leading the party in the fight against coronavirus.

These include setting up of Congress' COVID-19 task force, alerting the government in its management of the crisis, holding weekly video conferencing with leaders of party's local units to gather information, among other things.

Sources close to Shivakumar said the official takeover would be a simple event, looking at the current situation due to the pandemic.

"Very few select party leaders and office bearers, say about 50 odd people, are likely to be in attendance at the simple event at the KPCC office," they said, adding that arrangements may be made to telecast the event live for the benefit of party workers and local leaders.

A six-time MLA, Shivakumar had a long wait for his appointment to the coveted post, due to opposition within.

There were reports that Congress Legislature Party leader Siddarmaiah had lobbied in favour of one of his confidants for the top job.

In a first, appointment of three KPCC working presidents- Satish Jharkiholi, Saleem Ahammed and Eashwar Khandre, was seen as an attempt by those opposing Shivakumar, to weaken his hold on the party.