DK Shivakumar hospitalised days after recovering from COVID-19

The Karnataka Congress President had recovered from COVID-19 in a week following treatment from a private hospital.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, days after he recovered from COVID-19. Sources said he has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Jayanagar after he started experiencing fever on Thursday. A source said that his oxygen saturation has dropped from normal levels and also has urinary tract infection.

The former minister and heavyweight Congress leader had been discharged from Suguna Hospital in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru earlier on August 31 (Monday) following his recovery from COVID-19.

At that time, he was admitted to the hospital as he was suffering from backache following his return from Delhi. He had also tested positive following a test for the novel coronavirus. However, he recovered after treatment by a multidisciplinary team of specialists from internal medicine, critical care, pulmonology, infectious diseases.

He was admitted to the hospital on August 25. The same day, DKS was scheduled to visit flood-affected areas in north Karnataka. Prior to his admission to the hospital, he had announced on Twitter that he was cancelling his tour on health grounds. Post admission, Shivakumar at that time had said that he was doing fine and had got admitted on the advice of doctors. He had also said that he was hopeful of getting back to public life soon and urged all those who were in close contact with him.

Shivakumar had then just returned from New Delhi after meeting the top brass of the party, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for the first time since he took charge as the KPCC chief. He was reportedly briefing the central leadership about the developments in state politics, including the August 11 Bengaluru riots. He had also favoured that the Gandhi family remains at the centre of power within the Congress party amidst calls for a change in face of the party leadership.

As the state president for his party, Shivakumar has led the party in criticising the state governmentâ€™s response in fighting the pandemic and alleging corruption. He had also criticised the state government for not providing adequate compensation to those affected by the floods in north and central Karnataka.