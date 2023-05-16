DK Shivakumar heads to Delhi for crucial meeting with Congress leadership

While Congress secured a decisive victory in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections, the party is yet to announce whether the next Chief Minister will be Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar.

In a key development following the Congress party's resounding victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the state Congress chief DK Shivakumar left for Delhi to meet the party high command on the morning of Tuesday, May 16, ahead of the anticipated announcement of the Chief Minister for the state. Although the two contenders for the post â€” former CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar â€” were scheduled to meet All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, DK Shivakumar cancelled his plans at the last minute, citing ill health. Siddaramaiah left for Delhi on Monday as planned, accompanied by a group of MLAs.

DK Shivakumarâ€™s departure to Delhi on Tuesday without the company of any MLAs has sparked speculation regarding his discussions with the party high command. It is speculated that Shivakumar is seeking a one-on-one meeting with the top leadership to present his terms.

While both leaders have considerable political clout and experience, they bring unique strengths to the table. Siddaramaiah, a seasoned politician and former CM, enjoys widespread support within the party, while DK Shivakumar, an influential Congress leader from the Vokkaliga community, has established himself as a formidable force in Karnataka politics.

The Congress high command, led by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders, will now deliberate on the selection of the Chief Minister, They are expected to take into account various factors such as regional representation, electoral performance, and the ability to maintain a united front within the party.