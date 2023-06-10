DK Shivakumar gets Bengaluru as govt appoints district in-charge ministers

The Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka has announced the appointment of ministers in charge of various districts, 20 days after coming to power. The long-awaited decision was made on Friday,June 9, with the allocation of responsibilities aimed at ensuring effective governance and administration across the state.

According to the government order, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has been assigned the crucial role of overseeing Bengaluru City, a significant responsibility considering the city's prominence as the state capital and a major economic hub. This move is expected to further strengthen Shivakumar's position, as he had been earlier appointed as the Bengaluru Development Minister during the allotment of portfolios to cabinet ministers.

In a noteworthy development, sources revealed that KJ George had expressed his interest in being in charge of the Bengaluru district. However, at the end of deliberations, DK Shivakumar, who is also Minister of Bengaluru Development Authority, was entrusted with the responsibility.

The government order also outlines the ministerial assignments for other districts. G Parameshwara has been designated as the minister in charge of Tumakuru, HK Patil for Gadag, KH Muniyappa for Bengaluru Rural, Ramalinga Reddy for Ramanagara, and MB Patil for Vijayapura, among others.

The order further read that Satish Jarkiholi will look after Belagavi district; Priyank Kharge - Kalaburagi; Shivanand Patil - Haveri; B Z Zamir Ahmed Khan - Vijayanagara; Sharanabasappa Darshanapur - Yadgir; Eshwar Khandre - Bidar; N Cheluvarayaswamy - Mandya; S S Mallikarjun - Davangere; Santosh Lad - Dharwad; Dr Sharan Prakash Patil - Raichur; R B Thimmapur - Bagalkote; K Venkatesh - Chamarajanagara; Shivaraj Thangadagi - Koppal; D Sudhakar - Chitradurga; B Nagendra - Ballari; K S Rajanna - Hassan; B S Suresh - Kolar; Laxmi Hebbalkar - Udupi; Mankal Vaidya - Uttara Kannada; Madhu Bangarappa - Shivamogga; Dr M C Sudhakar - Chikkaballapura; and N S Boseraju - Kodagu.