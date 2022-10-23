Divya Spandana joins Rahul Gandhi on last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

Former MP and national head of Congress's digital team Divya Spandana joined Rahul Gandhi on the last day of his yatra in Karnataka, before it entered Telangana on October 23.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra completed its Karnataka leg on Saturday, October 22 with former Congress MP Divya Spandana walking with him in Raichur. Divya Spandana had recently announced her return to the film industry as a producer, and has now sparked speculation about her return to politics after participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Divya Spandana quit films in 2012 to join politics as a member of the Indian Youth Congress. She won the bye-election in 2013 and became the Member of Parliament from Karnataka’s Mandya constituency. She was appointed the national head of Congress's digital team but she later resigned from the designation after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Bharat Jodo Yatra made a final exit from Karnataka and entered Telangana via Gudeballur in Mahabubnagar on Sunday morning. According to Congress office-bearers, the yatra will halt at Gudebellur where Rahul will stay for the day. During his journey in Telangana, the former Congress president will walk through Makthal, Narayanpet, Kodangal, Pargi, Vikarabad, Sadashivapet, Shankarampet, and Madur for 16 days covering 376 km, before entering Maharashtra via Nanded district. Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 19 assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies for a period of 16 days in Telangana before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

Gandhi started his padayatra on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on September 30 via Gundlupet. According to the Wayanad MP, the objective of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is to unite the country against “divisive forces” that are “spreading hatred” in the country.

