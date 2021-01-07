'Distressed, disturbed': From Modi to Trudeau, world leaders condemn US violence

Former US Presidents have unilaterally blamed Donald Trump for inciting violence at the US Capitol, which has left one person dead.

news US Politics

As India woke up to the news of thousands of Donald Trump supporters storming into the US Capitol and clashing with police resulting in several casualties and even the death of one protestor, heads of states from across the world have expressed shock at scenes of violence in America. Several former American Presidents have condemned the clash between police and the protestors and urged for a peaceful transition of power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his Twitter handle, said “Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.”

Several allies of the United States expressed shock at the scenes witnessed in the capital of the world’s oldest democracy. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the scenes disgraceful and said, “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be”.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took to social media to say “We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition.” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also called the scene at Washington DC shocking and called for “the outcome of this democratic election must be respected.”

Former US President Bill Clinton blamed the last four years of Trump's presidency for the breach of Capitol security. “The assault was fueled by more than four years of poison politics spreading deliberate misinformation, sowing distrust in our system, and pitting Americans against one another,” he said. Another former President George W Bush also lashed out at Trump and his supporters, saying, "I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement,” he said. Barack Obama too placed the blame squarely on Trump for unprecedented violence at the Capitol. “History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation,” said Obama in a statement.

On Wednesday, even as members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes, a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election, thousands of Trump supporters barged into the Capitol. While the police was largely outnumbered by the protesters, the violence led to several injuries and one death has been reported so far.