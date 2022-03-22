Dissent in Telangana Congress against Revanth Reddy, senior leaders head to Delhi

The party high command has reportedly taken a serious note of a series of meetings held by dissident leaders in Telangana who are unhappy with state party chief Revanth Reddy.

The growing infighting in the Congress in Telangana reached the doorsteps of the party's central leadership, as senior leaders rushed to Delhi on Tuesday, March 22, following a summons. The party high command took a serious note of the series of meetings held by dissident leaders, who are unhappy with the style of functioning of state party chief Revanth Reddy. Three senior leaders reached the national capital following summons from the central leaders.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and legislator D Sridhar Babu are likely to meet party MP and in-charge of Telangana affairs Manickam Tagore and other leaders. Senior leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao has also left for Delhi to seek an appointment with party chief Sonia Gandhi. Party sources said he would submit a letter, listing out the controversial decisions taken unilaterally by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy.

Hanumantha Rao rushed to Delhi amid reports that the state leadership is planning to take disciplinary action against him for secretly meeting state Finance Minister and TRS leader Harish Rao a few days ago. Revanth Reddy and former TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy are already in Delhi for an ongoing Parliament session, and they are also likely to meet the central leaders separately to apprise them of the party situation in the state.

Vikramarka, Sridhar Babu and Hanumantha Rao were among the disgruntled leaders who held a series of meetings during the last few days. Calling themselves Congress loyalists, they criticised Revanth Reddy's style of functioning. TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy (Jagga Reddy) and former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy were among the participants in the meetings. The discord with the party comes at a time when the BJP is strengthening its efforts to make inroads in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state in 2023.

Jagga Reddy has been openly criticising Revanth Reddy. Recently, the MLA had announced his decision to quit the party but withdrew the same after intervention by some senior leaders. Jagga Reddy is reportedly angry with the TPCC chief for not consulting him even before organising protests in his Assembly constituency, Sangareddy.

With Jagga Reddy continuing to openly attack him, Revanth Reddy on Monday, March 21, cracked the whip by stripping him of all of his organisational responsibilities. This came a day after Jagga Reddy threw an open challenge at Revanth Reddy to field a candidate from the Sangareddy constituency and ensure his victory. The MLA offered to resign and contest as an independent. "Let Revanth field a candidate of his choice and ensure his victory," Jagga Reddy had said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the latest development Jagga Reddy, vowed to “show Revanth his place”. The MLA's outburst is likely to further widen the gap between the dissidents and Revanth and his loyalists. Jagga Reddy, however, said it was an issue between him and Revanth and the party has nothing to do with it. Stating that he is ready to work with the KPCC chief appointed by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Jagga Reddy blamed Revanth for the present situation.

Revanth, who was appointed TPCC chief in July last year, has been facing flak from a section of the party leaders for what they call a ‘one-man show.’ The appointment of Revanth Reddy, known for his aggressive style, was seen as a bid by the leadership to infuse new life into the beleaguered party in its former stronghold. Barring a couple of leaders including MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, others had accepted Revanth as the leader though he had come to the party fold only a few years ago after resigning from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Though Revanth succeeded in mending fences with Venkat Reddy recently, his style of functioning angered a section of seniors. They blame him for the party's disastrous performance in the bye-election to the Huzurabad Assembly seat held late last year.

Concerned over the impact the infighting is having over the party's image, the central leadership of the party appears to be contemplating some serious action to set the house in order ahead of the next year's Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, days after meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress president Sonia Gandhi held discussions with some other leaders of the G-23 group, a group of dissenting Congress leaders who have demanded an organisational overhaul, on Tuesday, March 22.

The dissenting leaders whom Sonia Gandhi met on Tuesday included Deputy Leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari. Sonia Gandhi is likely to meet some other leaders of the G-23 as well in the coming days. Azad, on the other hand, is learnt to have met some other leaders of the grouping.

Sources told PTI that the party leadership is open to suggestions from the G-23 and have reached out to them in a bid to resolve the differences within and work out a resolution to strengthen the party. The grouping had on March 16 said the "only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of inclusive and collective leadership and decision making at all levels." G-23 sources said they want to strengthen the Congress and "not undermine it in any way".

