Dissent in BJP, new unsigned letter accuses Yediyurappa’s son of being ‘super CM’

The previous letter had stated that Yediyurappa was unable to perform his duties as the CM due to his failing health.

Dissent is brewing in Karnataka BJP once again and this time around several leaders within the party have accused CM Minister BS Yediyurappa of indulging in dynasty politics. Close to a month after an unsigned letter allegedly written by disgruntled BJP MLAs, criticising the CM and his son Vijayendra Yeddyurappa went viral, another letter has emerged.

On Thursday, yet another unsigned letter, allegedly written by disgruntled BJP MLAs, accused Vijayendra Yeddyurappa of being the ‘super CM’ and taking over administrative responsibilities from his father.

The previous letter had stated that Yediyurappa was unable to perform his duties as the CM due to his failing health. The new letter focuses specifically on allegations against Vijayendra.

It accused Vijayendra of corruption and making decisions on issuing government contracts for developmental works.

The letter also says that “aggrieved, loyal and honest” BJP leaders and party workers” have to approach Vijayendra for all works and permissions.

“Constitutionally Yediyurappa has become the CM but due to ill health his son has taken over the role of Super CM, which is unfortunate. We are honest leaders and party workers and we have to bow our heads in front of Vijayendra,” the letter states.

The letter also accuses Yediyurappa of “hypocrisy” and further stated that he is following in the footsteps of JD(S) supreme HD Deve Gowda.

“Yediyurappa earned monikers like Raja Huli (Lion of the state) for pointing out that JDS is a party of father and children. Now the Chief Minister has isolated himself amidst his family members and associates. He is allowing Vijayendra to take over and his actions exceed the nepotism practised by Deve Gowda,” the letter adds.

“The letters are being written so the high command pays attention to them. This is the result of an internal feud,” a source from BJP told TNM.