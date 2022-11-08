Dispute over building violations led to killing of ex-intelligence officer in Mysuru

RN Kulkarni was deliberately hit by a car without a number plate when he was out for an evening walk in Manasa Gangothri campus on November 4.

The Mysuru police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of 83-year-old retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, RN Kulkarni and are on the lookout for another. Kulkarni was murdered on November 4 while out for his evening walk at Mysuru's Manasa Gangothri campus. Mysuru Police Commissioner Chandragupta said they had arrested Manu and were on the lookout for his associate Varun for the murder of Kulkarni. Manu is the younger son of Madappa, who was Kulkarniâ€™s neighbour in TK Layout of Sharadadevi Nagar. Kulkarni and Madappa were involved in a bitter dispute over building violations.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, November 8, Chandragupta said the murder was carefully planned as Manu took the help of Varun to conduct a recce of Kulkarniâ€™s movements. On the evening of November 4, Varun on a two-wheeler guided Manu, who was in a car to the road where Kulkarni used to take his evening walk. Manu then drove on to the path and hit Kulkarni, who tried to avoid the car, but failed to do so. He died on the spot. The police are also speaking to another person Raghu who owned the car used in the crime. The Commissioner said that they had already seized the car and are also looking into whether others had helped them commit the crime.

Chandragupta said that Manu, a 30-year-old MBA graduate along with his friend Varun planned on murdering Kulkarni as he felt the victim was troubling his family repeatedly with multiple court cases and complaints to city corporation over building violations. Madappa was constructing a house adjacent to Kulkarniâ€™s house, and the two were engaged in protracted dispute over plan deviations to the house Madappa was constructing.

The death of Kulkarni was initially suspected to be an accident, but CCTV footage of the incident quickly proved it to be a deliberate action and the police registered a case of murder. A statement by Kulkarniâ€™s son-in-law pointed to trouble brewing with Madappa, their neighbour. According to the complaint, Kulkarni told his daughter that he was afraid for his life and she urged him to file a police complaint. Furthermore, it said that Kulkarni had filed a complaint with the Saraswathipuram police and informed them that he was being stalked by his neighbour's associates and he had also given them a list of the licence plate numbers of the vehicles he believed were following him. The Commissioner said that Saraswathipuram police had spoken to both Kulkarni and Madappa and tried to sort the matter. Four teams were formed under Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivashankar of Narasimharaju sub-division to investigate the murder.

Kulkarni worked with the Intelligence Bureau in a variety of capacities before retiring as the assistant director in 1998. He also had a brief stint with RAW and a foreign intelligence organisation. He was a certified pilot and also accepted positions in diplomatic missions. In addition, he has written three books. Kulkarni had earlier challenged the legal standing of the Intelligence Bureau in a Public Interest Litigation before the Karnataka High Court, arguing that the absence of a constitutional provision endorsing the intelligence body prohibited audits and reform.