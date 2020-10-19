In display of political civility, Stalin visits EPS after mother's death

Stalin in addition to laying flowers in front of a photo of Thavusayammal , also spoke to the Chief Minister to express his condolences.

news Politics

In a gesture of political civility, DMK chief MK Stalin visited Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday to pay respects to the latter's deceased mother. Stalin in addition to spoking to the Chief Minister to express his condolences, also laid flowers in front of a photo of Thavusayammal.

After the Opposition leader's visit, the Chief Minister tweeted, acknowledging the gesture. "Following the death of my mother Thavusayammal due to illness, respected Opposition leader MK Stalin visited today, paid his respects and expressed condolences," said the tweet.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar who met the media after the visit, said that Tamil Nadu has been seeing respectful politics grow over the last few years.

"As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, this is political civility. This is welcome and indicates healthy politics. There may be political differences between parties due to varying ideologies but political civility is beyond the differences that we have," he stated.

Stalin's visit to pay respects to the Chief Minister's mother, shows a setting aside of political differences, given the tension between the government and him regarding the burial of his father and former DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

The government had then refused to allot space for the burial near the Anna sammadhi, forcing the DMK to go to court over the matter.

Thavusayammal died on October 13 at the age of 93 after suffering from a heart attack. She was pronounced dead in a private hospital in Salem. The Chief Minister was accompanied by almost his entire cabinet of ministers for the last rites that were conducted in Salem. Thavusayammal was the wife of the late Karuppa Gounder and the couple had three children including the Chief Minister.