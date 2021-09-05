Disha case: Father of main accused appears before inquiry panel

Pinjari Hussain, father of Mohammed Arif, appeared before the inquiry commission that has been appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the encounter.

The father of the prime accused in the Disha encounter case in Hyderabad has claimed that his son is a victim of a fake encounter. Deposing before the inquiry commission that was appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the encounter, Pinjari Hussain on Saturday, September 4, stated that his son, prime accused Mohammed Arif alias Ahmed, had been picked up from their home by the police, and was later gunned down.

The Times of India reported that Hussain had sought compensation from the government for the death of his son, who was the sole breadwinner of the family. Hussainâ€™s cross-examination was recorded and he was questioned by police counsel Uma Maheswar Rao. In the examination, the police counsel had questioned about the discrepancies in the date of birth of Arif Hussain, for which he said that he was not aware how police officials and other authorities had recorded the dates in the documents.

On Sunday, the kin of the remaining three accused, who were also killed in the police encounter, is to appear before the Sirpurkar Commission. They are Rajayya, the father of Jollu Shiva; Kurmanna, the father of Chintakuntla Chennakeshavulu; and Lakshmi, the mother of Jollu Naveen.

The case pertains to the rape and murder of a young veterinarian, on November 27, 2019. The police had tracked down four persons and arrested them. On December 6 later that year, all four accused were killed in an alleged encounter at the crime spot near Shadnagar. The police had claimed that the accused tried to snatch their weapons and escape which led to the killings.

The incident had invited the ire of human rights activists, who had approached the Supreme Court. Thereafter, the Sirpurkar Commission was appointed to conduct an inquiry into the killings.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, who is also a witness in the case, had visited the commission's office at the Telangana High Court, but his deposition could not be recorded due to time constraints. Mahesh Bhagwat was part of an eight-member SIT investigation team probing the rape and murder case. The inquiry commission has also directed the Telangana police to provide security to the families of the encounter victims, following an appeal.

