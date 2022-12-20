Disgruntled former ministers seek return to Karnataka cabinet, skip Assembly session

Ramesh Jarkiholi and KS Eshwarappa, who had earlier resigned as ministers, have expressed their dissatisfaction over the delay in being assigned a cabinet berth after getting clean chits in their respective cases.

Even with the Assembly elections less than four months away, pressure is mounting on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka to expand its cabinet. In a move that came as an embarrassment to the party, former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and KS Eshwarappa — who had earlier resigned over a sex scandal and allegations of bribery respectively — on Tuesday, December 20, publicly expressed their dissatisfaction over the delay in being assigned a cabinet berth, despite probe agencies giving them clean chits. The two senior leaders have also been staying away from the cabinet’s ongoing 10-day winter session, which began on Monday at the Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

After holding a meeting with Jarkiholi in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Eshwarappa said in a press conference, “I had tendered resignation from the minister's post when there was an allegation. The party assured me that I would get the cabinet berth after getting a clean chit. Now, charges against me have been dropped. Let the party keep its word.” Pointing out that former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had also received the clean chit, he further urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to include him and Jarkiholi in the state cabinet soon.

“I am raising my voice for a cabinet berth as even after four months, I haven’t got a cabinet post. Former CM BS Yediyurappa and state president Nalin Kumar Kateel have also given assurances in this regard. I have not contacted the national leaders. I have registered my silent protest. I have also written a letter to the Speaker. I will decide on participating in the session by Tuesday night," he said.

Meanwhile, CM Bommai said that he was in touch with both of the disgruntled MLAs. Speaking to reporters in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said that the non-participation of Jarkiholi and Eshwarappa was not a boycott. “They are right in their thinking that they must return to the Council of Ministers once they were cleared of all the charges,” he said. Stating that their issue had been discussed during his recent visit to Delhi, the CM said that the leaders there also had a positive outlook on the matter. “But some things cannot be told in public," he added.

Eshwarappa was booked for abetting the suicide of Santhosh, a BJP member and contractor, who was found dead in a hotel room in Udupi days after he levelled corruption charges against the minister. Ramesh Jarkiholi was accused of seeking sexual favours from an aspirant in return for a government job.