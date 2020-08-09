A former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University in Chennai has hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, for the latter's comments on the three-language formula proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. In a letter to EPS, E Balagurusamy said, "My fellow academicians and myself read your views on the three-language formula proposed in the NEP 2020 with a heavy heart and anguish."

Saying that he was "shocked and disappointed" with the statement, he added that it was "saddening and painful."

The National Education Policy 2020, which was recently released, emphasised on educational institutions implementing a three-language formula. Responding to it last week, EPS had said that he was disappointed over the union government's move and reiterated that the two-language policy will continue to be followed in schools in the state.

"Is it the people of Tamil Nadu or the politicians who are opposing the idea without an iota of knowledge about its consequences. Ours is the only state in the country that has been denying its students an opportunity to learn any other Indian language other than Tamil for more than five decades now. I am one one of those who were badly affected by the two-language formula," Balaguruswamy wrote.

He argued that by favouring the two-language formula, poor and rural students in government schools were being deprived of learning additional languages while the rich and urban were joining central and private schools to learn Hindi.

"You are very well aware that the children and grandchildren of the leaders who oppose the three-language formula are all studying or have studied Hindi happily. Sir, why this dichotomy? How can a government deny its own students to learn what they want? Is it because they happen to be poor and choose to join government schools?" Balaguruswamy asked.

He stated that the three-language formula that has been proposed, would promote patriotism, national harmony, unity and integration besides facilitating mobility across states for employment, trade and business,besides satisfying the needs of people joining central civil and defense services.

Citing that many politicians quote former Chief Minister CN Annadurai while advocating the two-language formula, he said, "Since then, much water has flown under the bridge...Given the present scenario, a visionary leader and a rational thinker like Annadurai would have certainly changed his view, had he been alive today."

"It is our duty to enrich, enable and encourage our youth to integrate into the national mainstream so as to enable them to contribute effectively to the cultural, social and economic growth and progress of our nation," the letter concluded.